In his new memoir, "Promise Me, America", released Tuesday, former US President Joe Biden criticizes Israel over "the suffering of the Palestinians".

In an entire chapter titled "October 7", Biden writes at length about the Hamas massacre and the suffering endured by many Israeli civilians during those days, but also criticizes Israel, saying that "too many innocent Palestinians were killed", and for not allowing sufficient quantities of food and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He writes, "Too many innocent Palestinians were killed. Too much suffering was inflicted on people who have nothing to do with Hamas. For too long, too little food, water, medicine and fuel entered Gaza".

In the memoir, Biden also sharply criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "The Ukrainian president was difficult to work with. He was moody and stubborn in our private conversations. He was not as grateful as I expected", Biden wrote, referring to the military and financial assistance the US provided to Ukraine during the war.

He also writes, "I feared that President Zelenskyy, who came from such an unlikely background, might not possess the qualities needed to handle this kind of crisis. This was not a television comedy. However, I was deeply impressed by Zelenskyy's resilience, and I was very glad that my fears proved unfounded". Biden devotes the beginning of the book to the storming of the Capitol in January 2021, which he calls an "insurrection", and criticizes President Trump, writing, "This is an event that should follow Donald Trump to his grave".