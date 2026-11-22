Documentary filmmaker Nancy Spielberg, sister of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, has warned of growing hostility toward Jewish and Israeli filmmakers, saying cultural boycotts have made it increasingly difficult for Israeli productions to reach international audiences.

According to Jewish News, Spielberg raised the issue during a November 16 gathering in Encino, Los Angeles, attended by approximately 150 entertainment industry professionals. The event, organized by Creative Community for Peace, brought together filmmakers and producers to discuss challenges facing Jewish and Israeli voices in the entertainment industry.

Spielberg described the difficulties surrounding her latest documentary, 'A Letter to David', directed by Israeli filmmaker Tom Shoval. Released in 2025, the film tells the story of David Cunio, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, alongside his younger brother Ariel. The two were held captive in Gaza for 738 days.

The documentary also explores David's relationship with his identical twin brother Eitan, who escaped abduction.

Despite the film's focus on the human suffering caused by the attack, Spielberg said several film festivals refused to screen it.

"We were invited, then dropped," she told the audience, adding, "We have no choice but to fight."

The documentary was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, the UK Jewish Film Festival, and the Miami Jewish Film Festival. However, Spielberg previously revealed that an unnamed British festival withdrew its invitation, reportedly fearing violent demonstrations.

Lawrence Bender, producer of 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Reservoir Dogs,' also addressed the gathering, criticizing what he described as widespread hostility toward Israeli productions.

Related articles YU Lecture to Feature Documentary on Israeli Air Force

Roni Abulafia, president of the Israeli Documentary Forum, warned that pressure to boycott Israeli films extends to festivals, broadcasters, and other cultural venues, including productions that criticize Israeli government policies.

Abulafia told JNS that the industry must develop alternative distribution channels to ensure Israeli filmmakers can continue reaching international audiences.

Filmmaker Wendy Sachs, director of 'Oct. 8,' also criticized the popularity of anti-Israel documentaries, arguing that ideological attitudes toward Gaza have influenced the entertainment industry's treatment of Israel.

Spielberg, whose previous documentaries include 'Above and Beyond', 'Vishniac,' and 'Closed Circuit,' is also a co-founder of Jewish Story Partners, an organization supporting Jewish storytelling in film.