Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, young activists from both countries have joined forces to challenge misconceptions about the conflict and promote dialogue at American universities, Ynet reported.

The Middle Eastern Salon initiative, launched by Israeli public diplomacy organization ISRAEL-is, brought together two Israelis and two Iranians for a tour of eight American university campuses, including UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara, the University of Southern California, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Kansas.

The delegation reached hundreds of students, using traditional Persian rugs and cushions to create an informal setting for discussions.

Among the participants was Padideh Daneshzad, 33, who fled Iran at 17 and now lives in Toronto. She described the regime's restrictions on women, ideological indoctrination, and political persecution, recounting how her sister was abducted and tortured over suspected ties to opposition activists.

Daneshzad said she discovered a shared vision for the Middle East during her first meeting with the Israeli delegation members.

Her Israeli colleague, Neria Kfir, 26, lost friends in the October 7, 2023, Nova music festival massacre.

At UC Santa Barbara, Kfir encountered Jake, a political science student whose thesis addressed the environmental impact of the Iran war and alleged Israeli genocide against Palestinian Arabs.

Despite his academic research, Jake was reportedly unable to identify Iran on a map and knew nothing about Hamas or October 7. After hearing Kfir's account of his murdered friends, the student apologized, acknowledging that he had influenced others while speaking about subjects he did not sufficiently understand.

At the University of Southern California, an Iranian student named Donya approached the delegation after spotting an Iranian flag. Initially critical of Israel and America's military involvement, she became increasingly receptive during the discussion, ultimately proposing a filmed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue in Los Angeles.

At the University of Colorado Boulder, Iranian activist Fay recounted her childhood experiences, while Kfir spoke about his murdered friends.

A student named Hailey drew a parallel between the suffering of Israeli hostage families and her own experience awaiting news of a missing fellow student who was subsequently discovered dead in the mountains.

For Daneshzad, the initiative also carries a personal responsibility. Following January's anti-regime protests and subsequent communications restrictions, she spent more than two months struggling to reach loved ones in Iran.

“I felt a great responsibility to be the voice of my people," she said.