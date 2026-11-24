שורדת נובה הסתערה על פורץ שחדר לביתה

Miri Ben Shoshan, 35, a resident of central Israel and a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, spoke to Arutz Sheva after releasing home security camera footage showing her charging at a burglar who entered her apartment at night while her two young children were asleep inside.

In the interview, Ben Shoshan described waking to a suspicious noise, discovering a stranger in her home and acting instinctively to protect her children.

She said that she and her husband, both Nova survivors, have been light sleepers and on heightened alert since the events of October 7. She explained, "Basically, my husband and I are Nova survivors, so since then we have been very light sleepers". She added, "Our building is also undergoing seismic reinforcement work, so there is scaffolding. I heard a noise from the scaffolding, and of course I woke up".

Ben Shoshan said she initially tried to determine whether the noise she had heard was real. After deciding to get up and investigate, she was shocked to discover a burglar inside her home.

She said that the moment she spotted the burglar, her first thought was of her two young children, who were asleep in their rooms. She recalled, "My first instinct was concern for the children. I have two young children at home. All sorts of scenarios ran through my mind. I just wanted to keep them safe and protect them".

Despite her fear, she did not hesitate and began running toward the burglar. She said, "I don't know where that instinct came from. It's not an instinct I associate with myself. I'm an extremely fearful person, but apparently, when it comes to my children, the lioness in me comes out".

Ben Shoshan managed to drive the burglar away while calling out to her husband, who woke up and joined her. Police officers later arrived at the scene.

Asked when she first noticed the burglar, she said she spotted him just one second before the moment captured on camera, in which she is seen lunging toward him.

Ben Shoshan said the burglar escaped from the apartment via the scaffolding erected around the building as part of the seismic reinforcement work. She said she managed to grab his belt during the brief chase, but he broke free and fled.

She recalled, "I managed to grab him by the belt, and then he broke free", acknowledging that even in hindsight she could not explain what had prompted her to charge at him.

Asked whether police had managed to locate the suspect, she said they had not. She said, "No, they closed the case. A week ago, I received a letter saying the case had been closed".

According to Ben Shoshan, the break-in occurred about a month ago, but its effects stayed with her long after the burglar fled. She said she struggled to function during the first two weeks, mainly because of the sense that her personal space had been violated and thoughts of what might have happened.

She said, "It happened a month ago. For the first two weeks, I couldn't function". She added, "The invasion of privacy, the situation, so many thoughts about what if he had been armed, or had gone into my children's rooms. There is no shortage of stories, especially for us, after what we went through at Nova".

Ben Shoshan was asked whether anyone from the police had contacted her in the previous 24 hours, following the release of the footage, and said no one had. She replied, "No, no one", adding that, according to the response provided to the media, the investigation had been closed.

Asked whether the burglar had managed to steal anything, she said a small amount of money had been taken, but stressed that the intrusion into her home was what affected her most. She said, "A little money that was there, but the very fact that someone enters your space is unpleasant".

In the post accompanying the video she shared on social media, Ben Shoshan explained why she had decided to release the footage only about a month after the incident. She wrote, "I thought a lot about whether to publish the video. But a month later, I realize this is the best remedy".

She noted that police had closed the case and asked for the public's help in identifying the burglar.