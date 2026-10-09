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Ra'am MK Yasser Hujirat refused to describe Hamas as a terrorist organization during an interview with Naveh Dromi on i24NEWS.

When Dromi asked Hujirat directly whether he could explicitly state that Hamas is a terrorist organization, Hujirat demurred.

"It is an organization where one wing engages in charitable work, while another wing works to secure the right to exist and gain state recognition," the MK replied.

Dromi also pressed Hujirat on how Ra'am plans to navigate the political landscape, given that several parties in the anti-Netanyahu opposition bloc have ruled out partnering with his party.

"I always say that in politics, there is what people say before elections and what they do afterward," Hujirat responded. "Even Eisenkot is speaking to his base right now because most voters have shifted to the right, and they want to maximize their seats. I would be happy if the change bloc could reach 61 seats without us, but if not, they will have to account for Ra'am being there."

Asked whether Israel should continue conducting targeted strikes in Gaza, Hujirat again avoided a direct answer, stating only: "We need to continue pursuing a policy of peace."