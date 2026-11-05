A majority of the Jewish public opposes the establishment of a government led by the Change Bloc that would depend on the support of Ra'am and United Torah Judaism. This is according to an opinion poll conducted by the Kantar Institute, headed by Dudi Hasid.

According to the findings, opposition to such a move is not limited to supporters of the right and the Netanyahu bloc. Even among voters of the Change Bloc, which would be responsible for forming the government under the scenario examined, a majority opposed the proposed cooperation.

The poll examined the attitudes of the Jewish public exclusively toward the possibility of establishing a Change Bloc government with the combined support of Ra'am and United Torah Judaism.

The findings indicate that a large majority of respondents oppose such a coalition arrangement, while only a minority support it. The data provided do not include the precise percentages of support and opposition across the entire sample, but they indicate a significant gap between the two camps.

A breakdown of responses by political affiliation shows that the strongest opposition was recorded among those who identify with the right and supporters of the Netanyahu bloc.

In both groups, opposition to establishing a government dependent on the two parties was nearly unanimous, with only a very small percentage of respondents expressing willingness to support such a move.

The picture is more complex among those who identify with the center and left.

According to the poll, approximately half of the respondents in this group oppose establishing a government under the proposed arrangement, while a substantial proportion support it, although that support does not reach a majority.

This reveals a difference between the attitudes of those who identify with the center and left and those of right-wing supporters, although even among the former, majority support for the proposal was not recorded.

One of the most notable findings concerns voters of the Change Bloc itself.

According to the data, more than half of respondents who identify with the bloc oppose establishing a government with the support of Ra'am and United Torah Judaism, while only a minority support that possibility.

This represents opposition to a scenario in which the very political bloc they support would be responsible for forming the government.

The poll distinguishes between identification with the center-left political camps and membership in the group of Change Bloc voters, presenting the results for each group separately.

Both groups demonstrate significant opposition to the proposed coalition arrangement, but among Change Bloc voters, a clear majority is described as opposing it.

The findings relate to a specific political scenario: a Change Bloc government that would simultaneously depend on the support of Ra'am and United Torah Judaism.

The poll does not separately examine respondents' attitudes toward cooperation with each of the two parties. Therefore, it is not possible to determine which of the two potential partnerships generates greater opposition.

Furthermore, the poll was conducted exclusively among the Jewish public and therefore does not reflect the views of all eligible voters in Israel.

The information provided did not specify the sample size, the dates on which the poll was conducted, the exact wording of the question, or the margin of error.

According to the findings published by the Kantar Institute, opposition to establishing a Change Bloc government with the support of Ra'am and United Torah Judaism crosses political lines.

It is nearly unanimous among supporters of the right and the Netanyahu bloc, significant among those who identify with the center and left, and represents the majority position even among Change Bloc voters.