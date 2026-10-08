The National Public Diplomacy Directorate honored the creators of the film NAZA - The True Story on Thursday, presenting them with certificates of appreciation for their contribution to Israel’s public diplomacy efforts. National Public Diplomacy Directorate Director Tzipi Hotovely presented the certificates to filmmakers Ariel Orbach, Roi Danino and Hagai Guttman.

The film features testimony from IDF soldiers and seeks to counter allegations made against IDF soldiers and commanders by the original film NAZA, while highlighting the conduct and morality of Israeli forces during the war. The film has received tens of millions of views and also addresses Hamas’ use of civilian populations and infrastructure, according to the National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

“The film presents Israel’s truth and the morality of IDF soldiers in the face of blood libels and lies being spread against us around the world," Hotovely said. The film, which has received tens of millions of views, exposes Hamas’ crimes and its cynical exploitation of the civilian population. I thank the filmmakers for their initiative, determination and creativity. You represent the extraordinary civic spirit of our people, and I am proud to give you my support and recognition on behalf of the Directorate and the State of Israel."