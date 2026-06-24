Israel’s National Diplomacy Directorate chief Tzipi Hotovely said Israel must fundamentally change the way it presents itself to the world, arguing that the country’s message should focus less on victimhood and more on its role in defending Western civilization.

Speaking at the JNS International Policy Summit, Hotovely reflected on her five-year tenure as Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and discussed the challenges of advocating for Israel in an increasingly hostile media environment.

“Serving in London for five years made me feel so safe in this room," Hotovely told attendees. “I’m so happy to be surrounded with so many friends."

Hotovely said her experience in Britain showed her that Israel has more international support than many Israelis realize.

She recalled a conversation with author Douglas Murray, who she said praised Israel’s resilience, noting that while many countries see people flee during wartime, Israelis return to their country to defend it.

“I think we are one of the most amazing countries in the world," Hotovely said. “I’m so proud to tell Israel’s story."

Addressing criticism that Israel has struggled to communicate effectively on the international stage, Hotovely said the country must move away from presenting itself primarily through the lens of suffering.

“When we’re starting from the point of view of victimhood, we’re losing the story," she said.

Instead, she argued that Israel should emphasize its broader strategic role, saying: “When Israel is fighting Hezbollah, we’re fighting for America. When Israel is fighting Iran, we’re fighting for the whole world."

Hotovely pointed to Hezbollah’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including tunnels and military positions near Israeli communities, as evidence of the threat Israel faces. She said Israel’s actions in Lebanon should be understood as part of a larger effort to prevent future attacks against Israeli civilians.

“No one in the world should support the idea of Israel withdrawing from Lebanon," she said, arguing that maintaining a security zone is necessary for regional stability.

Hotovely also emphasized Israel’s historical connection to the land, saying supporters of Israel need to present the Jewish people’s connection to the region as a story spanning thousands of years.

“We never stole anyone’s land," she said. “We are back to our homeland."

She added that Israel’s advocates worldwide must coordinate their messaging more effectively.

“This room is full of people who work for Israel and care about Israel," Hotovely said. “But many times we work as individuals and not as a chorus. When we have our message as a chorus, it will be much more powerful."

The discussion also focused on the role of media and social platforms in shaping public opinion during wartime.

Hotovely criticized what she described as bias in parts of the international media, saying journalists covering Israel must be held accountable for reporting facts.

“There is serious warfare here, and we need to make sure that we deal with every editorial board - whether it’s social media or mainstream media - and demand accountability," she said.

She argued that Israel must devote greater resources to public diplomacy, citing the scale of investment by other countries in international messaging campaigns.

“It’s never enough," Hotovely said. “Israel should devote much more to this war."

She said her directorate is building a new team and will need cooperation from Israel’s supporters worldwide.

“I’m not standing here by myself doing Israel’s work," she said. “We have so many partners. If all the people who care about Israel coordinate the messages, we will be in a better place."