Israel's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, has concluded her diplomatic post and returned to Israel after five years in London.

In a statement marking the end of her tenure, Hotovely expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, calling it "a true privilege to strengthen the partnership between our countries." She noted the "special connections" she had made during her time in the UK and offered particular thanks to the British Jewish community "for the warmth and welcome" extended to her and her family.

Hotovely also praised her embassy staff, saying, "My heartfelt thanks also go to my brilliant team at the Israeli Embassy - without whom none of this would have been possible." She added that she was "fortunate to make many wonderful friends, whose steadfast support for Israel has meant the world to me, especially during these challenging times for our nation."

"Thank you and cheerio!" she concluded.

Hotovely will be succeeded by Tzachi Braverman, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister. Braverman's appointment was approved earlier this week by the Civil Service Commission's Appointments Committee.

Braverman takes on the role as an investigation remains ongoing into allegations of breach of trust related to his conduct on the first day of the Swords of Iron war. The case is currently under review by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.