Israel Police Central District Commander Amir Cohen has announced his decision to retire after 38 years of service.

Cohen, who served as commander of the Southern District during the October 7 massacre, was wounded in the fighting at the Sderot police station, where fierce battles took place that day.

In his retirement statement, Cohen reflected on the October 7 battles and the police officers who fought under his command.

“This is our generation, and it is our turn to fight for our home," Cohen wrote. “I was privileged to lead the Maccabees of our generation, the men and women of the Israel Police, in the battles to halt the spread of the massacre."

“I will carry the fallen in my heart until my final day, including those wounded in body and soul, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of serving the state in the uniform of the Israel Police," he added.

Cohen concludes 38 years of service in the Israel Police, during which he rose to command the Border Police, the Southern District and, most recently, the Central District.