In a strike earlier this week, the IDF eliminated Ibrahim Alam, a commander in Hamas’ military wing, in a strike in the Khan Younis area.

Following the Monday strike, the IDF stressed that Alam "infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre and took part in the murder of numerous Israeli civilians, in addition to taking part in the abduction of Sergeant Shaked Dahan’s body to Hamas captivity."

In an additional strike on Tuesday, the IDF eliminated Mu'tasem Muhammad Suleiman Salah, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing.

"Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF stressed. "The terrorists were eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."