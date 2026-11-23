Internal tensions are developing within Hamas's military wing following strikes on a number of senior commanders and amid persistent fears of further targeted killings, Kan News reported Monday evening, citing sources familiar with developments inside the terrorist organization.

According to the report, the tensions are reflected in disputes over appointments and the division of responsibilities between units, mistrust between veteran operatives and new recruits, and difficulties with recruitment and force-building efforts.

One flashpoint identified by the sources is in the Rafah area, where tensions have developed between the Rafah Brigade and the Khan Yunis Brigade. These stem from a sense that the burden is being shared unequally between the two brigades, alongside disputes over their respective areas of responsibility.

According to the sources, strikes on veteran commanders have also created difficulties in filling positions within the organization. Meanwhile, fears of further strikes and targeted killings are affecting the internal conduct of Hamas operatives and commanders.

The tensions are not limited to relations between the brigades. According to the report, there is also a lack of trust between veteran members and new recruits within the organization. Growing suspicion has been accompanied by tighter security measures and restrictions on operatives' movements, while also hampering recruitment and efforts to build up military capabilities.

These developments come against the backdrop of recent IDF strikes targeting senior Hamas figures in the Gaza Strip, the outcomes of some of which remain unclear.

About two weeks ago, the Israeli Air Force struck Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip in an attempt to kill the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade. Another attempt to target a senior Hamas figure took place in early October, when the IDF struck an apartment where, according to an Israeli official, Ali al-Amoudi, who is considered Yahya Sinwar's successor in the Gaza Strip, was staying.