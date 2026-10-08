דרור הגיע לראשונה למקום שבו נרצח בנו

Three years have passed since that horrific morning, but for Dror Tzfati, father of the late Chai Tzfati, time seems to have stopped at a single moment: when his son promised he would call him back, but never did.

On the third anniversary of the massacre, Dror found the strength to make his first visit to the Nova festival site near the Gaza border, confronting the place forever linked to the greatest loss of his life.

“I have been suffering from post-trauma for these past three years," Dror told Arutz-Sheva Israel National News. “I was afraid to come here, both because of the war and because I was afraid to confront what I needed to face."

He said the images etched into his memory when he identified his son’s body continue to haunt him to this day. But amid the pain, one final message remains engraved in his mind.

“His last message to me came after I called him and he couldn’t answer. He texted me, ‘Dad, I’ll get back to you.’"

Dror reflected on the promise that was never fulfilled: “I’ve been waiting three years for him to get back to me, and he hasn’t."

That morning, Chai managed to speak with his mother. When the rocket sirens sounded, she urged him to flee. He escaped to a roadside shelter near the Re’im Junction - across from the shelter where hero Aner Shapira took cover - but the structure became a death trap.

As the gunfire drew closer, Chai realized the gravity of the situation. He ended his call with his mother with words no parent should ever hear: “I love you. I’m sorry. Forgive me. Don’t be angry with me."

At 8:02 a.m., Dror tried to reach his son, but his phone was disconnected. Only later did the family learn what had transpired inside the shelter.

Chai’s body was found two days later, and he was laid to rest on October 10. Alongside his overwhelming grief, Dror expressed gratitude that his family did not have to endure months of excruciating uncertainty before receiving the news.

The family’s story also bears a miracle of survival: Dror’s daughter had planned to attend the festival with her brother, but decided at the last minute to stay home and meet friends instead.

“I’m grateful that God pulled my daughter away from that place, without her even realizing at the time what the consequences of that decision would be," he said.

Remembering his son, Dror focused on the smile that defined him. “He was a truly exceptional kid. There are probably 1,500 photos of him, and in every single one, you see him smiling. Always smiling, always helping others."

He shared that Chai loved music, worked in the culinary industry, and was a passionate supporter of Beitar Jerusalem - a tradition passed down through three generations. “My father got me hooked, and I got him hooked," he recalled.

Despite the trauma and pain, Dror draws strength from his faith. He recalled that before Chai was born, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef blessed his wife, creating an enduring spiritual bond with the revered rabbi.

“Faith is what keeps me going," he said. “I know with certainty that my son is up there studying with Rabbi Ovadia Yosef."

Three years later, Dror has finally stood on the ground he was once so afraid to visit. The son who promised to call him back will never return, but his voice, his smile, and that final promise remain with his father every day.