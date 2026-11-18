A delegation of 250 young American leaders representing all 50 US states visited the southern Israeli city of Ofakim on Tuesday (November 17), planting 50 trees in a ceremony symbolizing solidarity with the community following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

According to Ynet, the visitors, all under the age of 45, included emerging leaders from politics, government, academia and community organizations. Their visit was part of "50 States One Israel," an initiative launched by Israel's Foreign Ministry to develop relationships with the next generation of influential Americans.

The delegation gathered at a municipal park in Ofakim, where 50 trees were planted, each bearing the flag of a different US state. The ceremony was organized by the Foreign Ministry and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

Ofakim, located approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) from the Gaza Strip, was among the communities attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. Residents and security personnel fought the terrorists during the assault, which claimed numerous lives.

The ceremony was attended by Ofakim Mayor Itzik Danino and KKL-JNF World Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky.

"Meaningful diplomacy is built through a direct connection to the land and to the people working on the ground," Ostrinsky said.

He added that the tree planting demonstrated Israel's resilience, declaring that "the Negev is alive, flourishing and growing stronger."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the importance of building lasting relationships with young Americans who could influence US policy in the coming years.

"Some 250 young leaders from all 50 U.S. states chose to visit Israel during a challenging time," Sa'ar said.

He described the gathering as a demonstration of the friendship between Israel and the United States and pledged to continue strengthening connections with future American leaders to preserve the alliance between the two countries.