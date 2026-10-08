House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday condemned the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel while also criticizing the devastation in Gaza and calling for a dramatic change in American policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

In a statement marking the third anniversary of the massacre, Jeffries denounced Hamas's atrocities against Israeli civilians and American citizens and expressed solidarity with the victims and former hostages.

"Three years ago today, Hamas terrorists intent on destroying Israel launched an unthinkable massacre, murdering, kidnapping and sexually assaulting innocent Israeli civilians, as well as American citizens. We continue to mourn with the loved ones of those who were killed on that tragic day and stand with all still healing, including former hostages recovering from unimaginable horror," he wrote.

Jeffries also addressed the rise in antisemitism worldwide, emphasizing the importance of protecting the Jewish people and maintaining American support for Israel's existence and security.

"As we solemnly commemorate October 7 and antisemitic attacks around the world surge, we are reminded of the painful reality that the Jewish people are in a constant struggle for survival, as has been the case for thousands of years. America must remain committed to Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state, living in safety and security with its neighbors. We must permanently remove Hamas from power, eradicate terror and strive for a just and lasting peace in the region."

However, the Democratic leader also used his October 7 anniversary statement to criticize the consequences of the war in Gaza, describing the suffering of civilians and the destruction in the territory as unacceptable.

"Throughout the past three years, considerable suffering has plagued the Middle East. The horrific death of Palestinian civilians, destruction of civil society and devastation in Gaza is reprehensible and can never be allowed to happen again."

Jeffries went further, arguing that Washington must fundamentally revise its approach to the region by supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He also called for new Palestinian leadership and an end to what he described as violence by Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

"In order to end the vicious cycle of bloodshed, for the good of the Israeli and Palestinian people, American policy in the region must change dramatically. We must commit to the creation of an independent Palestinian state to provide dignity, respect and self-determination for the Palestinian people. We must also support a new generation of Palestinian leaders and put an end to the egregious settler violence in the West Bank. Nothing short of a future that involves Israel and a Palestinian state living side by side in peace and prosperity is acceptable."

Jeffries’ statement followed an earlier October 7 statement by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who similarly condemned the massacre while criticizing Israel. Mamdani went even further than Jeffries, accusing Israel of “genocide" in Gaza.