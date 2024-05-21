House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday joined in on the criticism of International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The arrest warrant request by the International Criminal Court against democratically elected members of the Israeli government is shameful and unserious. America’s commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad,” said Jeffries in a statement.

“I join President Joe Biden in strongly condemning any equivalence between Israel and Hamas, a brutal terrorist organization,” he added.

Biden earlier condemned the ICC’s move , saying in a statement, "The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

The President later condemned the ICC’s move once again at an event in honor of Jewish Heritage Month at the White House.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening [in Gaza] is not genocide. We reject that,” stated Biden. “We will always stand with Israel and against threats to its security.”