US President Donald published a statement on his Truth Social account on Wednesday, marking three years since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

"Three years ago today, on October 7th, the World witnessed one of the darkest and most evil days in the history of Israel. Innocent men, women, and children were murdered, kidnapped, and subjected to unimaginable horrors at the hands of Hamas TERRORISTS," Trump stated.

"Today, we remember every innocent life taken, honor the survivors and their families, and remember the hostages who endured the unthinkable. I fought relentlessly to bring the hostages home, and reunite them with their loved ones, and I did, both the living and the dead!"

"We will NEVER forget October 7th. We will NEVER forget the victims. And we will always stand against the forces of Terror and Evil," concluded the President.

Earlier, Trump said that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of the third anniversary of the massacre.

"I spoke with Bibi Netanyahu and I wished him well and I wished the people of Israel well. That was a horrible day, a horrible tragedy - and the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7th, believe me," said Trump.