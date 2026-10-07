Captivity survivor Eitan Mor appeared on Kan 11’s "Taboo" program, where host Hanoch Daum spoke with former hostages about captivity, returning to life, and the position taken by Mor’s father, Tzvika Mor, during the campaign to bring the hostages home.

During the program, Daum asked Mor whether Hamas terrorists had filmed him while he was held captive.

"Dozens of times, but they didn’t publish anything," Mor replied.

Asked why he thought Hamas had not released the footage, Mor said: "Because my father didn’t go to the protests. What for? They saw that my father was against that decision, against ending the war at any cost, so why waste a video of me? They released every video before a protest."

Daum referred to the public debate in Israel over how to secure the hostages’ release and told Mor: "There was a lot of discussion in Israel about releasing the hostages. Some people said to your father, 'Your son is in captivity and you’re saying not to make a deal. How can you oppose a deal?'"

Mor replied: "First of all, in my opinion, my father did the bravest thing possible and the nationally correct thing. Because my father was also thinking about the future. The people who said, 'Bring the hostages home now' - they were thinking only about the moment. And then what happens afterward?"