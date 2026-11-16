Shoshan Haran on October 7, Hamas captivity & saving her family | UNscripted with Jonathan

Dr. Shoshan Haran, who survived 50 days in Hamas captivity after being abducted from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023, shared her story in a new episode of the UNscripted podcast with Jonathan Harounoff.

Haran was kidnapped alongside her daughter, two grandchildren, sister-in-law, and niece during the Hamas attack on the southern Israeli community.

By the end of October 7, 102 members of Kibbutz Be'eri had been murdered, including Haran's husband, Avshalom, her younger sister, Lilach, her brother-in-law, Evyatar, and his caregiver, Paul.

Her son-in-law, Tal Shoham, was separated from the family and remained in Hamas captivity for 505 days before his release.

Three years after the massacre, Haran joins Harounoff to reflect on her ordeal, describing her experiences during captivity and her encounters with the terrorists who held her hostage.

The conversation also addresses her efforts to save her family, the need for an investigation into the failures of October 7, and the impact of the events on her life.

Haran also discusses her new book, Mission in Captivity: One Woman's Struggle to Survive and Save Her Family in Gaza, which recounts her experience of surviving captivity and fighting to protect her loved ones.