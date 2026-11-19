Former hostage Emily Damari criticized the appointment of MK Ahmad Tibi as one of the Knesset's deputy speakers in an Instagram story on Thursday.

"Did you know? If Matan and Isaac are traveling together in a car and have a road accident and die, God forbid, the person who replaces the president of the state is... take note - Ahmad Tibi," Damari wrote, referring to newly elected Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana and President Isaac Herzog.

"And up to this very moment, as I write these words, Ahmad Tibi simply chooses not to define Hamas as a terrorist organization," she added.

Damari concluded: "Dear President Ahmad Tibi - does that suit us? You? Our dear people of Israel?"

Kahana was elected Speaker of the 26th Knesset earlier this week, while Tibi was appointed as one of nine temporary Deputy Speakers.

Under Israel's Basic Law, if the office of president becomes vacant, the Speaker of the Knesset serves as acting president until a new president takes office.

If the office of Knesset Speaker also becomes vacant, one of the Deputy Speakers serves as Acting Speaker until a new Speaker is elected.

Tibi is therefore among the Deputy Speakers who could serve as Acting Speaker under such circumstances. However, there is no legal provision establishing him as Kahana's automatic successor.