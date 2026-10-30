IDF eliminates two Hamas commanders IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Thursday struck in the Nuseirat area and eliminated Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, a squad commander in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed on Friday.

Abu Taqiya was involved in holding numerous hostages at the beginning of the war, including Raya Rotem, Hila Rotem Shoshani, Emily Hand, Ohad Ben Ami, Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, Maxim Herkin, Yosef Haim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Alexander Lobanov.

Ibrahim Gihad Muhammad Abu Oshaiba, a platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing, was also eliminated in the strike.

Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF noted that, throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat they posed.

Prior to the strike, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat," concluded the IDF statement.

According to an earlier announcement, the IDF also eliminated on Thursday Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing, in a strike in southern Gaza.

Baraka took part in the abduction of several Israeli civilians during the October 7th Massacre, including Alexander Dancyg from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Additionally, during the war, he assisted in holding numerous hostages, including Nimrod Cohen in the southern Gaza Strip.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)