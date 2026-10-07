Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are expected to meet with rabbis at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to prepare for the upcoming elections and consolidate the right-wing bloc.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that an initial attempt was made to arrange a meeting between Netanyahu and the rabbis alone, but the rabbis requested a joint gathering that would also include Smotrich.

Sources familiar with the details told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that after Netanyahu was unable to secure the meeting on his own, he turned to Smotrich, who agreed to join Thursday's gathering.

Meanwhile, a separate effort is underway within the Religious Zionist camp. Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that a prominent yeshiva dean is working to arrange a meeting between Netanyahu and Rabbi Zvi Tau, the spiritual leader of the Noam party.

The initiative aims to persuade Noam to withdraw from the race before the elections, preventing thousands of right-wing votes from being wasted on a party that might fall short of the electoral threshold.

These moves are part of a broader push within the right-wing bloc to minimize vote fragmentation ahead of the elections and foster unified action among aligned parties and factions.