Amid progress in talks to form the next government and the coalition agreement reached last night between Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, a senior United Torah Judaism official told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that the main obstacle to the haredi faction joining the coalition is legal, not political.

According to the official, significant progress is emerging on the political front. However, United Torah Judaism wants to ensure that the framework regulating the status of yeshiva students will withstand Supreme Court scrutiny and will not be struck down after coalition agreements are finalized.

The official said, "On a purely political level, the gaps can be bridged, and the parties involved want to find a solution that will allow for stability.. However, he clarified, "After the bitter experience of recent years, we do not intend to settle for mere political promises or agreements that will be struck down when put to the test."

As a result, United Torah Judaism's efforts in recent days have focused primarily on developing a formula that addresses the issue of conscription and meets legal requirements. The faction fears that even if Eisenkot, Liberman and the rabbinic leadership reach an agreement, petitions to the Supreme Court could lead to the framework being struck down.

The official stressed, "Our real challenge right now is not only to persuade our political partners, but to ensure that the formula is completely legally sound."

As part of the efforts to reach agreements, the official revealed that intensive talks are taking place with senior legal figures, alongside direct dialogue with IDF officials. The aim is to develop a framework that will secure the military's backing and withstand Supreme Court scrutiny.