Rosh Ha'Ayin Mayor Raz Sagi outlined his city's security preparations for a possible terrorist attack similar to the October 7 attacks in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

He said the municipality is working to establish fighting positions, acquire long-range weapons and expand its emergency response teams.

Sagi stressed that security assessments with military and security officials have not identified concrete preparations by terrorist groups for such a raid. He said, "In our situation assessments, we concluded that this is one of the possible scenarios, and we need to prepare for it".

Explaining what these preparations entail for a city rather than a small community, Sagi said, "We have begun establishing fighting positions facing east, and later we will also establish positions facing south. We have also ordered weapons suited to these positions and to long-range fire, such as sniper rifles".

Preparations include making access routes to the fighting positions accessible to enable a rapid response in the event of an attack, and adapting the positions to the terrain so they can be used for observation and combat if necessary.

Sagi said that in addition to the two fully equipped emergency response teams established in the city about two years ago, he is setting up a third team, which is not yet operational. He is already preparing to establish a fourth.

The teams are supplemented by a large municipal volunteer patrol with more than 100 members. Sagi said, "These are the people we rely on in addition to the police, but we are not absolving the military and the police of responsibility for our security. We are preparing for a breach and a failure of the protection we receive from the police and the military".

Sagi noted that the fence is about 600 meters from Rosh Haayin's easternmost homes. This has prompted concerns among residents, who approach him with warnings during chance encounters in the street or contact him by email and text message.

He said, "People are concerned, and we take every such warning very seriously". He described reports from residents concerned about possible underground drilling that proved to be false alarms, among other reports.

Regarding the fence surrounding the city, he said he conducts a regular inspection with security officials every two weeks to ensure there are no cuts in it and that it is properly positioned.

Asked whether there is coordination among the heads of the various local authorities, Sagi said, "Ultimately, each local authority makes its own preparations, but about a year and a half ago we established a forum of heads of local authorities along the seam line, which dealt mainly with air pollution from illegal waste-burning sites. This forum consults mainly over Zoom and by phone. We think together and act separately because the cities are far apart, so there is no joint framework".

Asked whether consultations with security officials had produced a response to the threat of explosive drones, a concern across the country and not just in his area, Sagi acknowledged, "Rosh Haayin has no answer to this. There are many ideas. Electronically guided drones can be jammed, and that is the solution we are working on and pursuing. With the fiber-optic cable-guided drones launched in Lebanon against IDF soldiers in Lebanon, the situation is much more complicated because they cannot be jammed. IDF soldiers have protected themselves with netting, which I cannot do in a city, but we will find a solution to that as well".