Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor issued a warning to Hamas on Tuesday evening, making clear that any attempt to harm IDF soldiers or residents of the Negev would be met with a powerful response.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Eshkol Regional Council marking the events of October 7, Asor addressed the military’s failure on the day of the massacre and the resulting breakdown in public trust.

“Three years have passed since that terrible morning, since our great failure as an army," he said. “On October 7, we failed in our mission to defend the country, to protect our home. The trust you placed in us was shattered. And from those shattered pieces, we rose. As one people, in pain but determined."

Asor addressed residents of the area and praised their actions on the day of the massacre and in the years since.

“You, the residents of this region, fought with courage and heroism to save lives, to protect your families and your homes. You, my brothers and sisters who made the desert bloom, were a source of strength and inspiration for us. A wellspring of strength and hope, of planting and growth."

He went on to make clear that, in his view, the campaign is not yet over.

“The work is not finished; the journey of revival is not complete. We are determined not to rest until we break their strength and their spirit."

He concluded with a direct message to Hamas:

“I would like to use this sacred platform to send an unequivocal warning to Hamas: Any attempt to attack IDF soldiers or residents of the Negev will be met with a sharp and powerful response from us."