The IDF summed up its operations over the past week, stating that its troops continue to operate simultaneously across all fronts to eliminate threats to the State of Israel.

In the Northern Command, troops continue to operate in the Security Zone to eliminate threats to the State of Israel. As part of these operations, the underground terror tunnel located in the village of Majdal Zoun was dismantled. In addition, following Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli Air Force conducted four precise strikes against terrorists who posed an immediate threat and struck three Hezbollah command centers.

In the Southern Command, underground terror tunnels with a combined length of more than one kilometer were dismantled alongside the ongoing effort to locate and dismantle additional routes, with a focus on the Khan Yunis area. In addition, approximately 20 terrorists were struck and eliminated, including terrorists involved in rebuilding Hamas’ military infrastructure and terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre.

In the Central Command, as part of dozens of operations throughout Judea and Samaria, more than 60 terror suspects were apprehended, including suspects who planned to carry out a terrorist attack, suspects affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, an individual suspected of stone-hurling, and suspects involved in the possession and trafficking of weapons. In addition, approximately 162,000 NIS in terror funds, five UAVs, materials used to manufacture explosive devices, incitement materials, ammunition, and weapons, including pistols and M-16 rifles, were confiscated.

At the same time, IDF troops continue to operate to thwart smuggling attempts and strengthen defenses along the eastern and western borders.