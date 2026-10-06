IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, and Shin Bet chief David Zini held a joint, multi-front situation assessment on Tuesday as part of preparations for the sensitive period in the coming weeks and for the elections.

During the discussion, the heads of the three organizations were presented with the latest intelligence picture regarding Israel’s borders and the domestic arena, alongside efforts to strengthen defenses on several fronts simultaneously.

The situation assessment also addressed operations against terrorist organizations and efforts to combat nationalist crime.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Zamir, Levy, and Zini agreed on a series of joint measures utilizing the capabilities and advantages of the IDF, Israel Police, and Shin Bet, with the aim of ensuring that the upcoming elections are conducted properly and safely.

The discussion came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned earlier Tuesday that, in his assessment, Hamas would attempt to act against Israel ahead of the elections in an effort to influence them.

“Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remnants of its forces ahead of the elections in an attempt to influence them," Netanyahu said at the opening of the Cabinet meeting. “We are prepared for this. First and foremost, we will thwart such attempts, and in any event, we will respond with tremendous force if they make that mistake."

The Prime Minister began his remarks by addressing the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

“On the eve of October 7, we remember with sorrow and pain our heroes who fell in the War of Revival and our brothers and sisters who fell in the horrific massacre in the Gaza border communities," he said.

Netanyahu noted that during the three years of war, 4,000 of the 6,000 terrorists who he said participated in the October 7 attack have been eliminated.

“None of them has immunity. We will reach them all, and Hamas rule in Gaza will be eradicated," he declared.

The Prime Minister went on to argue that the regional balance of power has changed over the past three years.

“We have turned the tables. The State of Israel is the strongest country in the Middle East, and our enemies are weaker than ever," he said.

He also addressed the rehabilitation of the Gaza border communities, saying that 90% of residents have returned to their homes and that additional residents have moved to the area. He cited construction and reconstruction in cities, kibbutzim, and moshavim, as well as young couples moving to the region.

“This is the victory of the spirit over evil, the victory of Israel over its enemies," he said, adding that a similar process is taking place in northern Israel.

Netanyahu concluded his remarks with a broader warning to Israel’s enemies: “Look at what we did to you on seven fronts during the War of Revival. Don’t mess with us."