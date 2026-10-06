Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that he believes the Hamas terror group may try to act against Israel ahead of the elections in an effort to influence them, while at the same time reiterating his promise to eradicate Hamas.

In his remarks, made at the start of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said, "On the eve of October 7th, we remember with grief and pain our heroes who fell in the War of Redemption and our brothers and sisters who fell in the terrible massacre in the Gaza border communities: Women, men, children, babies who were murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters."

"Over the past three years, we have eliminated 4,000 out of 6,000 of these monsters. None of them have immunity. We will reach all of them, and Hamas rule in Gaza will be eradicated."

He added, "Over these past three years, two things have happened: First - we have turned the tables. The State of Israel is the strongest country in the Middle East, and our enemies are weaker than ever."

"Second, during these three years, the Tekuma region has been revived. Ninety percent of the residents have returned to their homes, joined by many others. There is tremendous momentum in construction and rehabilitation in the Western Negev - in the cities, kibbutzim, and moshavim. Young couples are coming there to start new lives. This is the victory of the spirit over evil, the victory of Israel over its enemies. The exact same thing is happening in the north as well."

At the same time, Netanyahu threatening a severe response if Hamas attempts to attack Israel ahead of the elections.

"Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remainder of its forces ahead of the elections to try to influence them," he said. "We are prepared for this; first and foremost, we will thwart such attempts, and in any case, we will respond with overwhelming force if they make this mistake."

"I say to all our enemies: Look at what we did to you across seven fronts in the War of Redemption. Do not mess with us.""