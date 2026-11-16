Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has acknowledged the extraordinary challenges facing Israeli leaders because of Hamas's use of civilians as human shields, while criticizing what she described as disproportionate international attention directed at Israel compared to other humanitarian crises.

According to JNS, Merkel discussed Israel, the war in Gaza and Germany's responsibility toward the Jewish state during a Friday appearance on the Kaffee und Fluchen podcast, whose hosts questioned her about issues of concern to younger Germans.

“If you try to put yourself in the position of an Israeli prime minister, you face an extraordinarily difficult task - one I never had to confront," Merkel said.

“If there is a bunker beneath every kindergarten and every hospital, and Hamas is sitting inside it, knowing that I can destroy its position only by also attacking what is above it, then the task facing an Israeli prime minister becomes considerably more complicated," she added.

Merkel, who led Germany from 2005 until 2021, emphasized that Israeli leaders have a fundamental obligation to protect their population against security threats.

“An Israeli prime minister must do everything possible to promise his citizens security, just as our citizens here in Germany expect their political leaders to do. He must be able to promise them the greatest possible degree of security. Otherwise, he will not be elected."

At the same time, the former chancellor maintained that Germany should be prepared to criticize Israeli military actions when it considers them excessive, particularly regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“One can and must call out the disproportionality in certain instances of what the civilian population has been forced to endure, particularly when it comes to food supplies and other matters," she said.

However, Merkel also questioned why relatively few Palestinian Arabs in Gaza have publicly spoken out against Hamas.

“What surprises me, however, is that we have heard very, very few people from the Gaza Strip openly criticizing Hamas. If that were acknowledged openly, by all sides, if we could agree on that, then perhaps the discussion would already become somewhat more nuanced," she said.

JNS reported that Merkel also challenged the imbalance in international discussion of humanitarian emergencies, arguing that Israel receives substantially more attention than conflicts elsewhere.

“If you look at how much people talk about Yemen, where millions of children are starving, how much they talk about Sudan, and how much they talk about Israel, then there is also, in a certain sense, something disproportionate about having virtually no discussion at all about those other places," she said.

Merkel reaffirmed her longstanding position that Israel's right to exist is an essential component of German state policy, but rejected the suggestion that Germany's commitment to Israel should prevent criticism of its government.

The term “is sometimes misinterpreted as meaning, for example, that one must not criticize the Netanyahu government. I did that many times as chancellor, and there are certainly reasons to do so now regarding the conduct of the war in Gaza," she said.

Nevertheless, she stressed that criticism must not undermine Israel's legitimacy or continued existence.

“I must always keep in mind: Can I help ensure that the State of Israel continues to exist, and that it can, preferably, live in peace?"

Merkel also recalled that the war began with the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023, emphasizing that it was not “an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. It was an attack by Hamas on Israel."

She pointed to Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas's subsequent takeover of the territory.

Current German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced an arms embargo on Israel last year, which he subsequently lifted three months last year. Despite this, he has been supportive of Israel and rejected accusations that its counterterrorism actions in Gaza amounted to a genocide.

In July, Germany strongly condemned statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan describing Israel as a “burden".