Yemen’s Defense Ministry said Saudi-backed government forces had captured the strategic port city of Mokha as their offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis continued around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reuters reported that the government forces also retook territory around the strait during the rapid offensive, pushing back Houthi forces from positions along Yemen’s western coast.

The development comes after the Houthis seized Mokha during their recent offensive along Yemen’s Red Sea coastline.

At the same time, fighting has spilled across the border into Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities said the airports in Jazan and Najran were struck in attacks Monday evening, leaving three people injured and causing damage to airport facilities. The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi airports and other targets using missiles and drones.

The Houthis have also claimed attacks on Saudi oil facilities and military sites, though not all of those claims have been independently verified.

The existing Saudi-led operation, dubbed "Dawn of Yemen," includes air support for Yemeni government forces as they advance against Houthi positions.