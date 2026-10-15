The Houthi terrorist rebels launched a missile attack on the Yemeni government's headquarters in Aden on Thursday, killing two security guards and wounding six others, according to Yemeni officials.

Correspondents for Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported that several missiles targeted the Maashiq Presidential Palace, causing five explosions. Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani and members of his cabinet were reported to be unharmed.

Yemeni Minister of Youth Naif al-Bakri confirmed to Al Arabiya that all government ministers in Aden were safe following the attack. He stressed that the government would remain in the city and continue carrying out its duties despite the attempted strike.

Al-Bakri reported that two members of the palace's security detail were killed and six others injured. He also declared that Operation Dawn of Yemen, the military offensive against the Houthis, would continue.

The missile attack comes amid an ongoing military campaign against the Houthis. Last week, Yemeni government forces announced a major offensive aimed at recapturing Houthi-controlled territory, with support from the Saudi-led coalition.

Meanwhile, Houthi forces have intensified their offensive against the city of Taiz, launching coordinated attacks from the west, east, and south in an attempt to tighten their siege and gain control of the city. The militia has also deployed substantial reinforcements to the area.

Fierce fighting has erupted near the strategically important Jabal Han mountain west of Taiz. Government forces reportedly repelled repeated Houthi assaults over the past 24 hours, despite the mountain coming under bombardment from hundreds of shells.