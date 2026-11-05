Yemen's Houthi rebel group is demanding $51 billion in exchange for ending its attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Saudi Arabia reached out to the Houthis following attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and the seizure of territory commanding the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

In response, the Houthis demanded reparations for the damage caused to them during the years of fighting and an extended blockade, to the tune of $51 billion sources told WSJ. They also demanded that Saudi Arabia officially recognize their sovereignty over all of Yemen.

WSJ noted that although other sums have been floated, all would cost tens of billions of dollars.

The WSJ report also said that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not interested in opening widescale negotiations prior to military achievements on the ground improving the kingdom's position. At the same time, he fears that sending additional Saudi forces to Yemen will lead to heavy losses and arouse public anger.

Though Saudi Arabia has already suffered dozens of casualties during the war, these have not been publicly reported, WSJ noted.