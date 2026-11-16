Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, is threatening to file a defamation lawsuit seeking more than NIS 2.5 million against the investigative program Uvda, journalist Ilana Dayan, and Channel 12 News over a report alleging the involvement of officials in Netanyahu's office in the arrest of Ra'am activists on election day.

In a legal warning letter sent through his attorney, Uriel Nizri, Norden demands that the report be removed from all platforms, that a public apology be issued, and that he receive NIS 500,000 in compensation within 48 hours. If the demands are not met, he threatens to file a lawsuit in the Jerusalem District Court.

Read the full letter [in Hebrew]

In the letter, Norden denies allegations raised in the investigation that he was involved in providing false intelligence to police ahead of the arrests of Ra'am activists.

He maintains that his only involvement was referring police to an individual who had information about suspected election-related offenses.

The letter states, "My client did absolutely nothing beyond putting the person with the information in touch with the police, as was appropriate and consistent with good citizenship."

Norden's attorney also dismisses allegations that his client had any further involvement, including contact with police intelligence officials or interference in the investigation.

Nizri claims that Norden has already received credible death threats following the broadcast. He warns that those responsible for publishing the investigation would also bear responsibility for any harm Norden might suffer.

The letter further alleges that the report was intended to influence public discourse and the election results by portraying the lawful act of providing information to police as a criminal offense.

The legal threat follows a Channel 12 News investigation alleging that intelligence concerning three Ra'am activists in southern Israel was passed to police on the eve of the election, after Norden contacted the police commissioner's office and referred officers to an individual who allegedly possessed relevant information.

According to the investigation, the information was entered into police systems and became the basis for an arrest operation the following day, i.e. election day. The report alleged that the intelligence later proved baseless and that authorities were examining suspicions that it had been provided as part of an attempt to influence the election.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the allegations, maintaining that Norden acted lawfully by connecting the source with police. It stressed that he had neither contacted police intelligence officials nor interfered in the investigation.