The military court on Sunday extended by eight days the detention of two Qalqilya residents suspected of involvement in digging a 25-meter-deep tunnel in which various types of weapons were found.

During the hearing on the extension of their detention, the suspects’ attorney claimed that one of them is an officer in the Palestinian Authority Preventive Security Service whose rank is equivalent to that of a chief superintendent in the Israel Police.

Ynet reported that two Israeli suspects were also arrested as part of the investigation, and their detention was extended last Thursday. All four suspects are now in custody, while police maintain their position that the tunnel was intended for terrorist purposes.

The four suspects are accused of serious offenses, including possession of weapons, conspiracy to commit a crime, preparation to carry out an act of terrorism, preparing a passageway or tunnel for the purpose of committing an offense or escaping, and possession or storage of unauthorized material.

The military court stated in its decision: “After reviewing the investigation file and the confidential report, there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect committed the offenses attributed to him, including preparing a passageway or tunnel."

The detention of the two Palestinian Authority suspects was extended until next Sunday, while the detention of the Israeli suspects was extended only until tomorrow.