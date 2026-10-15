Hamas tunnel, 1.5km long with inner rooms for terrorists, crosses 'yellow line' in Gaza

Troops from the IDF's Southern Brigade, led by the Engineering Unit of the Gaza Division (143rd Division) and the Southern Command, continue to operate to clear the area of the Yellow Line of terrorist infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip.

During their activity, engineering troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, sealed and dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately one and a half kilometers long, which crossed the Yellow Line area.

Located inside the tunnel route were rooms intended to be used by Hamas terrorists.

IDF destroys Hamas' 1.5km tunnel crossing 'yellow line' in Gaza

"IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF warned.

On Wednesday, the IDF announced that its 99th Division eliminated more than 100 terrorists, neutralized approximately eight kilometers of underground terror tunnels, and dismantled numerous Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites.

According to the IDF, the division operated east of the Yellow Line, focusing on destroying terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground and preventing the Hamas terrorist organization from rebuilding its military capabilities.