Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF on Tuesday to heighten its alert level in the Gaza Strip and prepare for any possible scenario ahead of October 7, which falls on Wednesday, following intelligence indicating that Hamas may attempt to carry out attacks against IDF forces in the Strip.

Katz instructed the military to prepare for the most severe scenarios and to act forcefully in response to any intelligence or warnings received, with the aim of thwarting threats. The directive was issued in addition the IDF's ongoing routine operations in Gaza.

He also warned Hamas, "If, G-d forbid, our forces are harmed, Hamas and the population of Gaza will pay a very heavy price, beyond all proportion."

Katz noted that a similar message was conveyed this week during a visit he made together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Kissufim outpost on the Gaza border.

On Monday, the Defense Minister addressed the military's efforts to eliminate terrorists who participated in the deadly attack on the Gaza border communities.

According to Katz, approximately 4,000 of the 6,000 terrorists who crossed the border into Israel during the October 7 attack have been eliminated thus far.

Katz said that beyond the goal of destroyung Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had instructed the defense establishment "to pursue and eliminate all of them without limitation and under any circumstances, from the most senior to the most junior."