A delegation led by Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram visited Morocco on behalf of Defense Minister Israel Katz, meeting with senior Moroccan defense officials to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Baram met with Morocco's Minister Delegate in charge of the National Defense Administration, the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces, and additional senior representatives of the Royal Palace and intelligence services.

Defense cooperation between Israel and Morocco has expanded significantly since the two countries renewed diplomatic relations in 2020 and signed a defense memorandum of understanding in November 2021. According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the relationship continued to develop throughout the past three years of war.

Israeli defense industries are highly regarded in Morocco, with most defense transactions conducted through government-to-government agreements managed by the Israeli Defense Ministry. Israeli companies are also helping Morocco establish an independent domestic defense industry through joint ventures and offset agreements.

The delegation includes representatives of the IDF, which has developed military ties with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR). Cooperation between the two militaries includes joint training in various fields.

As part of the visit, Baram will inaugurate the permanent offices of Israel's Defense Attaché in Rabat, headed by Col. Sharon Itach, Israel's first permanent Defense Attaché to Morocco.

The Defense Ministry said the visit is part of its broader strategy to strengthen security partnerships with friendly countries and expand Israeli defense exports. These efforts are intended to support the IDF's force buildup, advance foreign policy objectives, and contribute to Israel's defense industries and economy.

"Morocco is not just another defense partner. It is much more than that," Baram stated.

"Over the years, we have built a strong relationship founded on trust, mutual respect, Jewish heritage, and deep historical ties between our peoples. We intend to continue advancing the relationship between our countries to new heights."