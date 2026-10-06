The Amcha Yisrael party, led by Ofer Winter, intends to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for prime minister but is not committing to joining only a government formed by him, Maariv reported.

At a parlor meeting held by party candidates this week, they clarified that if the party is unable to advance its key demands, it is leaving open the possibility of joining a different government.

Attorney Eran Ben-Ari, one of the party’s candidates, addressed the commitments Amcha Yisrael has made regarding Netanyahu. Asked about the claim that the party had pledged to sit only with him, he replied: “We did not say we would sit only with Netanyahu. We said we would recommend Netanyahu."

According to Ben-Ari, the party’s main condition for joining a government will be advancing a "Service Member Law," intended to regulate haredi conscription and provide benefits to those who serve.

"If we cannot change the situation for those who serve, we will not be in the government. There are other options," Ben-Ari said.

During the parlor meeting, the candidates presented a broad unity government as a desirable option, and Ben-Ari and candidate Davidi Ben Zion made clear that they do not rule out sitting in a government that also includes Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

Asked whether the party would be willing to sit with Eisenkot or bring him into the coalition, Ben Zion replied: “Why shouldn’t Eisenkot join? That would be great. Absolutely - let there be a broad government here. Excellent."

Alongside the willingness to sit in a broad government, Ben-Ari drew a line regarding possible partners, explaining, "We do not think the enemy can be defeated with [Democrats chairman MK] Yair Golan’s draft dodgers and people who sign the pilots’ letter."

"Therefore, we will not be there with them."

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman told Galei Zahal (Army Radio), "I hope Ofer Winter passes the threshold and joins our bloc."