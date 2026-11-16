Likud asked the Jerusalem District Court today (Monday) for a seven-day extension to the deadline for filing an appeal against the results of the election for the 26th Knesset, saying it needs more time to examine reports of irregularities.

In the application, filed by attorneys Ilan Bombach and Shai Levy of Ilan Bombach & Co., the party argues that it needs additional time to examine reports of violations at hundreds of polling stations and complete the evidentiary basis for its appeal.

According to the application, Likud received approximately 1,150 reports of alleged serious violations of election law in dozens of communities across the country during and after election day, October 27. The suspicions detailed in the application include unlawful voting, breaches of ballot secrecy, electoral bribery, the collection and recording of information on whether individuals had voted, and voting outside polling stations on election day.

Likud says it began preparing the appeal, collecting affidavits and cross-checking data against election materials the day after the election. The party argues that the scale of the incidents and the range of alleged violations require an individual examination of each case, alongside an assessment of the irregularities' cumulative impact on the integrity of the election and its results.

A central argument in the application concerns when the materials were made available. According to Likud, on November 11, Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg partially approved the party's request to inspect election materials to prepare its appeal. The decision allowed access to, among other things, polling station committee notes and decisions, IVR forms and lists recording which voters had cast their ballots at hundreds of polling stations.

The party argues that the materials were not fully made available for inspection until last night. It says the minutes and IVR forms total approximately 300 pages, while the lists recording which voters had cast their ballots alone run to thousands of pages. The application also states that the party intends to attach an expert opinion to its appeal assessing the extent to which the irregularities affected the election results.

The application states, "The right to inspect materials is not fulfilled merely by receiving them, and loses its purpose if there is insufficient time to examine and process them". Likud warns that without an extension, the opportunity it was given to inspect the materials could be rendered meaningless.

Another argument concerns the ongoing investigation into suspicions of improper influence on the election through foreign funding. Attached to the application was Sohlberg's October 28 letter to Shin Bet Director David Zini, in which he directed that the suspicions be investigated and evidence sought to substantiate or refute them.

In a further update on November 12, Sohlberg clarified that the investigation was continuing and that the classified information presented to him had not yet developed into substantive evidence and might never do so. Nevertheless, he determined that the information required continued intensive investigation until all avenues had been exhausted. Sohlberg also noted that he had found good cooperation among the Shin Bet, the police and the attorney general's office, and had not found that the attorney general's office had rejected investigative requests submitted by the Shin Bet.

Likud argues that the investigation's findings could have evidentiary significance for the appeal and shed light on the extent of the alleged irregularities, those involved and their impact on the election results. The application states that the party also contacted the police, the attorney general and the Privacy Protection Authority, demanding that they investigate the suspicions and provide relevant materials.