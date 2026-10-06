Hundreds of haredi protesters arrives Monday night at the home of a draft-evader in Modi'in to protest his arrest.

The protesters arrived following an alert sent out on the "Color Black" system, which warns subscribers of arrest attempts.

During the arrest attempt, clashes broke out between the police forces at the scene and the protesters. Several protesters attempted to break into the residential building where the draft-evader lives, provoking clashes with the police.

Later on Monday night, the arrested draft-evader was released.

Responding to the incident, police said they were forced to evacuate the military police officers who had attempted to conduct the arrest.