US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces on Monday redirected the 130th commercial vessel in the Middle East during strict enforcement of the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran, CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM forces resumed the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports July 14 at the Commander in Chief's direction. In addition to redirecting 130 vessels, American forces have disabled three ships that refused to comply.

Over the past 12 weeks, CENTCOM has destroyed 13 commercial vessels that were violating the blockade or part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' multibillion-dollar shadow network, said the statement.

"The US military remains intensely focused on this mission," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. "We will swiftly act against any vessels trying to run the blockade. Our forces are highly trained, professional, and lethal."

All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.