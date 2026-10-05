IDF Military Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder updated members of the Security Cabinet on Sunday evening on the progress of the hunt for the terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre.

According to Binder, approximately 6,000 terrorists participated in the attack and invaded Israeli territory on the morning of the massacre. In the three years since then, Israeli security forces have eliminated approximately 4,000 of them.

Binder noted that the Military Intelligence Directorate is continuing to hunt for approximately 2,000 additional terrorists who participated in the massacre and have not yet been eliminated.

Efforts to locate and eliminate participants in the massacre are continuing alongside the IDF and security establishment’s operational activities in the Gaza Strip.

The figures presented by Binder illustrate the scope of the pursuit being conducted by the IDF and Shin Bet against those who participated in the invasion of Israel, the murder and abduction of civilians, and the holding of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

In September alone, 70 terrorists were eliminated, including a number of senior Hamas commanders and 17 terrorists who were involved in the invasion of Israel, the abduction of civilians, and the holding of hostages.

Among those eliminated was Muhammad Jamal Mahmoud Abu Al-Shaar, a cell commander in Hamas’ military wing who, according to the IDF, infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7 and was involved in the abduction of six Israelis: Sharon Hertzman-Avigdori, Noam Avigdori, Adi Shoham, Nave Shoham, Yahel Shoham, and Shoshan Haran.

Abu Al-Shaar was eliminated in a strike in Gaza City. On the same day, Musab Abd al-Jalil Saqib Balbisi, a commander in the Islamic Jihad military wing, was eliminated in Jabalia. According to the IDF, he also participated in the invasion of Israel.

Among the 70 terrorists eliminated in September were three brigade commanders, two battalion commanders, and nine company commanders.

The senior figures eliminated included Khan Yunis Brigade commander Muhammad Yazouri; Rafah Brigade commander and head of the Operations Array in Hamas’ military wing Nael Abu Obeid; and Northern Gaza Brigade commander Izz al-Din Bikh. Muhammad Abu Alwan, head of the organization’s Finance Department, was also eliminated.

Among the terrorists located and eliminated was Saher Nidal Lutfi Saqr, the motorcycle driver who abducted Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival. Another terrorist eliminated was Ismail Ibrahim Darwish Qandil, who participated in the invasion and took part in the killing of Nahal Brigade commander Col. Yonatan Steinberg.

The eliminations are the result of prolonged intelligence efforts by the IDF and Shin Bet. Some of those who participated in the massacre are hiding in tunnels or blending into the population in the Gaza Strip, and lengthy surveillance is sometimes required before their identities and locations can be verified and an operational opportunity can be created to eliminate them.

The security establishment defines the pursuit of those who participated in the massacre, abducted Israelis, and held hostages as an ongoing mission that must not be abandoned.