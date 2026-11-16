Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Monday ordered a comprehensive review of police conduct during the 2026 elections, following reports that raised questions about the intelligence used to justify the arrest of Ra'am activists in southern Israel on election day.

Deputy Commissioner Yair Hetzroni has been appointed to lead the review and instructed to submit his findings within a week.

The review will examine police decision-making, reporting procedures, coordination between units and the division of responsibility among those involved in the operation. Police emphasized that the review would focus on organizational and command matters without interfering in ongoing investigations.

According to the police statement, Hetzroni was instructed to examine "all systemic, organizational and command aspects relating to the allegations against the Israel Police."

In its statement, police defended the election-day operation, stressing that officers had acted to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

"It should be clarified that all police actions, including the operation carried out on the morning of the elections, were conducted with a commitment to the public and transparency, and with the aim of safeguarding the integrity of the elections," the statement said.