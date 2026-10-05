The IDF and ISA on Friday eliminated a Hamas Nukhba platoon commander who infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre.

During the strike, in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza, the IDF successfully eliminated terrorist Ibrahim Mustafa Suleiman Abu Oweimer, a Nukhba platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing.

Abu Oweimer infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

Recently, he advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire, the IDF revealed. He was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat he posed.

The IDF strrssed that, "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."