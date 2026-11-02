תיעוד מעזה

On Saturday, the IDF struck in the Khan Yunis area and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Kamel Masleh Qadih, who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th Massacre and was responsible for the operational readiness of Nukhba terrorists.

In a separate strike on Saturday in the Nuseirat area, the IDF eliminated Diaa Abd al-Mohsen Muhammad Abu al-Rous, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' the military wing.

Throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat they posed.

Two Nukhba terrorists eliminated IDF Spokesperson

Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat.