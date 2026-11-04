A significant rainstorm is expected to hit Israel this weekend, the Israel Meteorological Service warned.

The powerful weather system will primarily affect coastal areas and lowlands, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Saturday and concerns over flooding in cities along the central coast and in the lowlands.

According to the forecast, approximately 100 millimeters of rain are expected to fall across central Israel on Friday and Saturday, with even higher amounts possible in some areas. The heavy rainfall expected over a short period raises serious concerns about urban flooding across a wide area stretching across Israel's central and southern coastline and lowlands.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop slightly, especially inland and in the mountains, and return to seasonal average in most areas of the country. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with local rain expected mainly in northern Israel and along the coastal plain. Temperatures will drop slightly again, marking the beginning of the weather system that will intensify over the weekend.

Friday is forecast to be partly to mostly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall expected in northern and central Israel alongside isolated thunderstorms. Local rain may also fall in the northern Negev. Temperatures will continue to decrease, dipping below seasonal average.

Saturday's weather will be partly to mostly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Local rainfall is expected in the northern Negev, while flooding is possible along the coastaline. Harsh westerly winds will blow, and temperatures will drop further, bringing colder-than-average weather for the season.