פורום המטה הכללי קיים מעמד זיכרון ודקת דומייה ב-06:29 בבסיס זיקים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF General Staff held an October 7 memorial and moment of silence at 6:29 a.m. on Monday morning, at the Zikim Base.

The IDF on Monday morning published Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir's order of the day, marking three years since the October 7th massacre.

"We will carry with us the memory of the fallen and the lessons of October 7th, and build a future in which Israeli civilians live securely in their country," Zamir said. "

As the people’s army, we will continue to serve together, build the strength of the IDF ahead of the next tests still before us, preserve its values and spirit, and lead it to victory. We will ensure that this people, which has returned to its land, will never again be uprooted from it."

"This is our duty to the fallen, our responsibility to Israeli civilians, and our oath to future generations. Am Israel Chai. May the memory of the fallen be a blessing."