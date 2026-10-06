Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday criticized international pressure on Israel, warning that it is intended to bring about the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking at a Foreign Ministry memorial ceremony marking October 7 and honoring those murdered and fallen, he said, "We are facing an attempt to push Israel to indefensible borders, precisely after it has been proven beyond any doubt that we need a minimum degree of geographic depth."

"The entire purpose of the international political, legal and economic pressure is to force Israel to establish a Palestinian terror state in the heart of our land."

Sa'ar added that such a state would, in his view, serve as "a springboard in the ongoing campaign to destroy Israel according to the 'stages theory.'"

Addressing Israel's diplomatic activity, Sa'ar said: "We are fighting defensive battles every day, but we are also breaking new ground. We are taking advantage of opportunities, creating new ties, renewing relations and expanding Israel's diplomatic network. We do not have the privilege of surrendering, and we must ensure that those who act against us do not benefit from it, but rather the opposite."

Ahead of the elections, Sa'ar also addressed political divisions within Israel and urged Israelis not to turn political rivals into enemies.

"We are in an election period, which is always challenging for any democratic society," he said. "Let us remember that we are brothers surrounded by enemies. Someone who thinks differently from us is not an enemy."