The IDF on Monday morning published Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir's order of the day, marking three years since the October 7th massacre.

“Troops and commanders of the IDF, in mandatory service and in the reserves, IDF civilian employees. On October 7th, the day of Simchat Torah 5784, our borders were breached in a bloody attack on Israeli civilians. The IDF failed in its most important mission to protect the civilians of the State of Israel."

"In the wheat fields, in the orchards, in the homes of the kibbutzim, and in the cities of the western Negev, in the places where roots of life and settlement had been planted, the enemy sowed fire, destruction, and ruin. Roads that connected communities became combat routes. Our fields became battlefields, and family homes became sites of massacre and abduction."

"Today, three years later, an entire nation bows its head and mourns. We remember the civilians who were murdered in their homes, the young women and men who went out to dance and did not return, those who were abducted and murdered in captivity, the combat troops and soldiers who fell, the members of the security forces, the community security and rescue teams, who went into the inferno and fell in battle. We stand alongside the wounded and those harmed by the war, and embrace the bereaved families. The memory of the fallen and the murdered will stand before our eyes and remind us of the magnitude of the responsibility entrusted to us. Their heroism, dedication, and camaraderie are part of our legacy."

"We will carry their stories with us and educate generations of commanders and troops in their light. It is our duty to investigate and ensure that the lessons are implemented, so that we may be more worthy of the trust the people have placed in us. Out of that difficult morning, the heroism of a generation was revealed. The people of Israel, in all their diversity, stood up to defend their home and restore security. The troops and commanders of the IDF, in mandatory service and in the reserves, charged forward under fire and fought tirelessly. The reservists left their families time and again and reported wherever they were needed. IDF civilian employees reported to their workplaces even beyond regular working hours, ready for any mission in order to assist the war effort. In the most difficult moments, the unity and exemplary character of Israeli society were revealed. A people that comes to the aid of its sons and daughters, fights for its revival, and leaves no one behind."

"This is the spirit of victory, the spirit our enemies will never be able to break. From that day, we set out on a prolonged campaign. We fought in arenas near and far, defended communities and borders, struck our enemies, and dismantled capabilities that threatened Israeli civilians. We rescued and returned hostages, changed, and developed new ways to confront threats. We will not allow our enemies to strengthen undisturbed. We will identify threats as they emerge and strike them with determination and force. Troops and commanders of the IDF, you are the heroes standing guard over the land, the shield spread over its civilians, and the sword raised against its enemies. It is a privilege and a source of pride for me, as Chief of the General Staff, to lead the army of Israel’s heroes."

"We will carry with us the memory of the fallen and the lessons of October 7th, and build a future in which Israeli civilians live securely in their country. As the people’s army, we will continue to serve together, build the strength of the IDF ahead of the next tests still before us, preserve its values and spirit, and lead it to victory. We will ensure that this people, which has returned to its land, will never again be uprooted from it."

"This is our duty to the fallen, our responsibility to Israeli civilians, and our oath to future generations. Am Israel Chai. May the memory of the fallen be a blessing."