ב-6:29 בדיוק: שב"ס פתח במבצע נרחב באגפים הביטחוניים

The Israel Prison Service launched a wide-ranging security operation Thursday morning at five security detention facilities across the country, marking the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre. The operation began at exactly 6:29 a.m., the time Hamas terrorists launched their attack on Israel three years ago.

Prison personnel conducted extensive searches of cells and wings housing security prisoners, inspecting the facilities for prohibited items and other potential security threats. The operation involved prison personnel from the all regional districts, as well as elite personnel from the Masada and Nahshon units.

The Israel Prison Service said the operation was intended to strengthen control and security inside the facilities, prevent disruptions to prison order and preempt attempts to endanger prison staff or compromise the security of the facilities.

The Prison Service said that, under the policy of Prisons Commissioner Maj. Gen. Kobi Yaakobi, efforts to strengthen security and control are carried out throughout the year, with heightened preventive and deterrence measures during periods of increased security sensitivity.

"The Israel Prison Service will continue to act with determination to maintain order, control and security in correctional facilities and to thwart any threat emanating from them," the service said.